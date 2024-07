Hurricane Beryl damages, destroys 90% of homes on island in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Hurricane Beryl has left "immense destruction" in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said, after the storm reportedly severely damaged or destroyed 90% of homes on Union Island. Even the airport's roof "is gone," he said, as the country faces an islandwide blackout and communities have been left without water.