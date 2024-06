Hunter Biden's ex-wife testifies in his gun trial Kathleen Buhle, the ex-wife of Hunter Biden, testified Wednesday in his Delaware gun trial that when she confronted her then-husband about a "crack pipe" she had found in 2015, he confirmed his drug use to her. Biden is charged with making false statements about his drug use on a federal form he filled out in order to purchase a revolver in 2018. Scott MacFarlane has the latest.