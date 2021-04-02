Hunter Biden opens up about emotional exchange with his dad during intervention Hunter Biden is opening up to “CBS This Morning” co-host Anthony Mason about a heated family intervention into his past drug and alcohol addiction that resulted in an emotional confrontation with his father, President Joe Biden. After he stormed out into the family driveway, Biden said his father chased him down and gave him a “bear hug.” Biden and Mason's wide-ranging interview will air on "CBS This Morning" on Monday, April 5. Biden also speaks with Tracy Smith for "CBS Sunday Morning," airing April 4.