Hunter Biden addresses laptop reports, ongoing federal investigation into his taxes Less than 100 days into President Biden's first term, his son Hunter is opening up to Anthony Mason about his revealing new memoir, "Beautiful Things." He addresses the scandals that put him front and center in the 2020 presidential campaign, including possibly incriminating documents found on a laptop that may have belonged to him and the federal investigation into his taxes. He denies ever giving any income from private business dealings to his father.