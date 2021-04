Hungary builds fence to stem flow of migrants European leaders are planning an emergency summit to confront the largest refugee crisis since World War II. Families fleeing conflict from countries like Syria and Libya are pouring into Europe in record numbers, with more than 100,000 this month alone. A ferry with hundreds of desperate refugees docked overnight in Greece. Border controls are being stepped up after a truck containing the bodies of 71 people was discovered Friday in Austria. Charlie D'Agata reports from Roszke, Hungary.