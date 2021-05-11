Hundreds of pages of messages between FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page made public
The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee released a report Wednesday containing nearly 400 pages of new texts from FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, the committee chair, alleges that the report shows President Obama was keeping tabs on the Hillary Clinton email investigation. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid joins CBSN to discuss the report.