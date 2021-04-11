Hundreds of investigators examine the backgrounds of San Bernardino shooters Hundreds of investigators examine the backgrounds of San Bernardino shooters Investigators are tracking Syed Farook and Tashfeen Malik’s family, friends and associates overseas and in the U.S. to determine if the couple's shooting massacre was directed by ISIS. The FBI says there are indications of radicalization and potential inspiration. Federal officials acknowledge that the shooting has now moved the global terrorist threat in America to a new phase.