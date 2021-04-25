Live

Huma Abedin challenges the FBI

Lawyers for top Hillary Clinton aide, Huma Abedin are saying that the government never provided her or her ex-husband Anthony Weiner with a copy of the warrant used to check Weiner's laptop. CBSN's Dana Jacobson has the latest.
