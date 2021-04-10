Live

Watch CBSN Live

Huge storm brings tornadoes and snow to Midwest

From the Rockies to the Great Lakes, 40 million Americans are under the threat of severe weather tonight. Charlie Rose has a look at the massive system dumping snow and hail and spawning tornadoes across a large part of the country.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.