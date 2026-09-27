How YouTube creators are revamping Hollywood It's been a huge year at the box office. But two of Hollywood's biggest hits came with the smallest expectations: "Obsession" and "Backrooms," horror films directed by YouTube creators on tiny budgets, which each grossed hundreds of millions of dollars – prompting studios to search for other social media-savvy talent. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with Matt Belloni (co-founder of Puck and host of "The Town" podcast), filmmaker Mark Vins (co-founder of the YouTube channel Brave Wilderness), and YouTube's Kim Larson about how creators with millions of followers can study what and how their audience watches, making YouTube a valuable new kind of film school.