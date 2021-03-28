Live

How video games became a spectator sport

Video games are fast becoming the biggest thing in the entertainment world. Why? Correspondent John Blackstone looks into the worldwide explosion of "eSports," the athletes who play them, and the millions of fans who pay to watch them play.
