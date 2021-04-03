Live

How two minutes of walking could save your life

Researchers at the University of Utah say even a few minutes of moving per hour can help reduce the harmful effects of sitting too long. Prolonged sitting can increase the risk for diabetes, heart disease, obesity and premature death.
