How Trump's federal "buyout" offer compares with Musk's 2022 Twitter takeover There are similarities between ongoing federal "buyout" offers and how Elon Musk handled his acquisition of Twitter. Federal workers received the Trump administration's deferred resignation offer in an email entitled "fork in the road," the same subject line as a 2022 message Musk sent to Twitter employees. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports.