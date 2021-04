How to select the college best suited for you About 85 percent of an estimated three million high school seniors this year are expected to head to college. Most students have until May 1 to commit to a school. Julie Lythcott-Haims, former Stanford University dean who hosts the Slate college admissions podcast, "Getting In," joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss how to find the college best suited to the student and how parents can best support their children in the admissions process.