Watch CBS News

How to protect yourself from Cyber Monday scams

The FBI reported more than $73 million in consumer losses from holiday scams in 2022. Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, joins "CBS Mornings Plus" with tips to stay safe while shopping online.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.