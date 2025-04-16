Watch CBS News

How to protect yourself from AI-powered scams

Artificial intelligence is making it easier to scam people, especially through sham websites that can look shockingly real. Melissa Mahtani, executive producer of CBS News Confirmed, has tips on how to spot a scam website.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.