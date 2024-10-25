How the U.S. presidential election is viewed in Ukraine amid war with Russia While Vice President Kamala Harris has pledged continued support for Ukraine, former President Donald Trump has previously praised Vladimir Putin's decision to invade. Trump now says if elected, he'd end the war. American weapons have helped hold the Russians back, but some in Ukraine worry the results of the U.S. presidential election could mean cutting off U.S. military supplies and allowing Russia to stay on Ukrainian territory.