How the Superdome became more than a stadium The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will face each other on Sunday at New Orleans' Superdome. The venue has been home to eight Super Bowls, more than any other stadium. The Superdome is also one of the oldest stadiums in the NFL. Michelle Miller reports on how, in its 50 years of operation, the Superdome has become intertwined with the city's rich history.