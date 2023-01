How the NFL prepares for medical emergencies Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized in critical condition after collapsing in the middle of Monday's NFL game in Cincinnati. CBS News Chicago reporter Charlie De Mar reports on the Buffalo Bills safety's condition, then CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones discusses the NFL's emergency action plan, how the league prepares to deal with medical emergencies on the field and what will happen to the league's schedule in the wake of the game's cancellation.