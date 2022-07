How the Jetblue, Spirit merger could impact travelers JetBlue's deal to buy Spirit for $3.8 billion still needs the greenlight from the U.S. Justice Department. The merger announced yesterday would create the nation's fifth largest airline, but it could face push back from regulators. Mahmood Khan, professor and director in the department of Hospitality and Tourism Management at Virginia Tech, joined CBS News' Christina Ruffini and Vladimir Duthiers with more.