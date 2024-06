How the Israel-Hamas war influenced Rep. Jamaal Bowman's New York primary Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a member of the progressive Democrat group known as "The Squad" in Congress, lost his primary in New York's 16th District to Westchester County Executive George Latimer. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion breaks down how the divide over U.S. support for Israel's war in Gaza may have factored into the upset.