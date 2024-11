How Texas' abortion ban has impacted health care in the state Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, at least 20 states have banned or restricted access to abortion. Texas' law, one of the most restrictive bans in the U.S., prohibits all abortions except for cases when the life of the mother is in immediate danger. CBS News medical contributor Dr. Céline Gounder joins to examine how the law has impacted health care in the Lone Star State.