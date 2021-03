How social media played a role in 2014 search for missing Nigerian schoolgirls A new book is bringing renewed attention to an ongoing crisis in Nigeria. Drew Hinshaw, a Wall Street Journal reporter and co-author of "Bring Back Our Girls: The Untold Story of the Global Search for Nigeria's Missing Schoolgirls," joined CBSN to discuss the 2014 Boko Haram kidnapping and the role social media played in the search for the missing girls.