How Mississippi's abortion ban has impacted families In the year since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, Mississippi has seen several labor and delivery units shutter. Critics say that, despite new legislation expanding postpartum Medicaid and encouraging adoption, the state isn't doing enough to meet the crisis of infant and maternal mortality. Caitlin Huey-Burns takes a look at how families and doctors are managing for the series "After Roe: One Year."