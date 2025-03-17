How major cuts at Johns Hopkins could impact public health Major health research institution Johns Hopkins University says it is eliminating more than 2,000 jobs after the Trump administration cut $800 million in funding from the United States Agency for International Development. The university says these cuts will force the institution to wind down its work in the U.S. and across the globe. CBS News medical contributor Dr. Céline Gounder, who did part of her medical training at Johns Hopkins, explains why some public health experts worry the reduction may limit the capability to conduct further health initiatives.