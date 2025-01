How Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza, hostage release deal After 15 months of carnage, Israel and Hamas will cease fighting in the Gaza Strip that began after the violent Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on the Israeli people. CBS News' Weijia Jiang breaks down President Biden's remarks on the deal. Also, Sam Vinograd and Margaret Brennan have more on the deal's terms. Plus, Robert Berger has more on reactions in the Middle East.