How federal budget cuts could be impacting NPS shortages Amid the Fourth of July holiday, the National Parks Conservation Association says fewer than half of the nearly 8,000 season federal park positions, including lifeguards, have been filled. At Assateague Island National Seashore in Maryland and Virginia, which is managed by the National Park Service, there are no lifeguards at all. Virginia Rep. Jen Kiggans speaks to "CBS Mornings Plus" about the shortages, federal cuts under the Trump administration and President Trump's massive budget bill.