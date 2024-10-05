Watch CBS News

How England's most traditional meal is changing

The British have enjoyed a Sunday roast for generations, but the tradition is changing. Chef Tom Kerridge, owner of the world's only two Michelin-starred pub, explained the dish's evolution - as well as what makes it so beloved.
