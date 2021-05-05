Live

Watch CBSN Live

How DACA changed this Dreamer's life

Marcela Zhou is a third-year medical student at the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. She says DACA was life-changing for her, and worries that students like her could face deportation in six months if there's no deal to preserve the program.
