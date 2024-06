How communities are celebrating Juneteenth Across the U.S., celebrations have been taking place for Juneteenth, the federal holiday marking the end of slavery. The day marks when the last enslaved people learned they were freed in Galveston, Texas, in 1865, more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Alana Wise, a race and identity reporter for NPR, joined CBS News to discuss the holiday.