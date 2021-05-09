Live

Watch CBSN Live

How chef Umber Ahmad went from banking to baking

Born to Pakistani immigrants, Umber Ahmad excelled in school and later graduated from MIT. She earned two more degrees before starting a career in investment banking where one of her business clients was world-famous chef Tom Colicchio. When he sampled the incredible desserts she baked as a hobby, he encouraged her to make it a career. Colicchio went on to advise her as she opened Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery, her award-winning pastry shop in New York's West Village. Ahmad joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss her culinary journey.
