How are Americans prioritizing spending amid rising costs? Consumers are cutting back on goods with sharp price increases, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. From December to February, spending on clothing fell 7%, spending on furniture fell 5% and spending on sports equipment fell 6%. The Wall Street Journal economics reporter Rachel Wolfe writes in her recent piece that recent inflation is not driven by consumer demand, but by companies passing on increased costs to customers. She joins "The Daily Report" to discuss.