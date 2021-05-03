Live

Watch CBSN Live

Housing prices boom as workers move to Austin, Texas, abandoning high living costs in California

Remote workers are moving from high-priced areas like Silicon Valley to cities like Austin, Texas, creating a housing boom. Home values in Austin have jumped more than 18% in the last year -- creating a shortage of affordable units. And while the newcomers are bringing spending power and jobs with them, some say they're changing the fabric of a city that's motto is "Keep Austin Weird." Janet Shamlian reports.
