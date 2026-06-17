Household growth fell for third straight year in 2025, study finds A new study shows high costs and short supply are hurting the U.S. housing market. Harvard University's State of the Nation's Housing 2026 report found that household growth, the net change in the total number of occupied housing units or households from year to year, slowed for the third straight year in 2025. Chris Herbert, the managing director of the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, joins "The Daily Report" to discuss.