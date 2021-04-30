Live

Watch CBSN Live

House votes to repeal Affordable Care Act

House Republicans voted Thursday to pass an overhaul of the Affordable Care Act, but the bill faces an uphill fight in the Senate. CBSN political contributor Zeke Miller and Michael Graham of MediaDC join "Red & Blue" to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.