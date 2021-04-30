Live

House to vote on health care

After two failed attempts this year, the House will vote Thursday on a plan to overhaul the Affordable Care Act. CBSN political contributor Caitlin Huey-Burns and Philip Bump of The Washington Post joined "Red & Blue" to discuss.
