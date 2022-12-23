Watch CBS News

House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill

The House followed the Senate in passing a $1.7 trillion spending bill to fund the government for most of next year. CBS News correspondent Debra Alfarone joins us from Capitol Hill to explain what's in the legislation and what happens next.
