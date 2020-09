House passes $25 billion bill to fund U.S. Postal Service, but Senate balks In a rare Saturday session, the House of Representatives voted to pass a bill that would inject $25 billion into the U.S. Postal Service and block any changes to service that may slow mail-in ballots ahead of the 2020 election. CBSN political contributor Molly Hooper weighs in on the bill's likely fate in the Senate and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's upcoming testimony.