Download The CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Stream CBSN Live
Assault On The Capitol
Coronavirus Crisis
Biden Transition
Stimulus Checks
Unemployment Aid
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Live Updates: House considers measure calling for Trump's ouster
Watch Live: House to vote on measure calling for Trump's ouster
Probes underway in more than 30 states in wake of Capitol siege
Man allegedly texted about "putting a bullet" in Nancy Pelosi
Trump admits he's partly to blame for violence at U.S. Capitol
2 Capitol Police officers suspended after riot, House Democrat says
First federal execution of female inmate in 67 years put on hold
Sheldon Adelson, GOP power broker, has died at 87
Acting Homeland Security chief resigns, citing court battles
U.S. Capitol Assault
Trump and Pence meet for first time since Capitol assault
Nancy Pelosi describes the assault on the U.S. Capitol
FBI warns of armed protests across the country
Morale deteriorates among Capitol police after assault on Capitol
Congresswoman tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol attack
2 men allegedly pictured carrying zip ties in Capitol arrested
Another Capitol Police officer who responded to attack has died
Chaos at the Capitol, as seen by allies and adversaries around the world
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
House moving ahead with possible impeachment plans against Trump
Democratic House leaders are moving along with plans to impeach the president after the assault on the Capitol. Nancy Cordes is on Capitol Hill with the details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue