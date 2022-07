House moves to protect same-sex marriage: CBS News Flash July 20, 2022 The House has passed a bill to protect same-sex marriage. It comes amid fears among Democrats that the conservative majority on the Supreme Court could take aim at same-sex marriage in the future. Netflix lost about 970,000 subscribers during the second quarter – fewer than the 2 million it had projected. And the American League beat the National League, 3 to 2, to win its ninth straight All-Star game.