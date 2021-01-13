Download The CBS News App
Live Updates: House impeaches Trump for Capitol riot in historic rebuke
10 House Republicans join Democrats in vote to impeach Trump
COVID-19 vaccinations around U.S. near 1 million doses a day
FBI warns law enforcement to use caution when arresting rioters
Olympian swimmer charged in connection with Capitol riot
Two Virginia police officers face federal charges in Capitol riots
Andrew Yang announces run for New York City mayor
New York City to terminate Trump Organization contracts
Majority of Americans back impeachment — CBS News poll
U.S. Capitol Assault
House impeaches Trump for Capitol riot in historic rebuke
Full coverage: Assault on the U.S. Capitol
House calls on Pence to invoke 25th Amendment
Feds consider seditious conspiracy charges in Capitol assault
7 Philly transit officers investigated for attending Trump rally
Nancy Pelosi describes the assault on the U.S. Capitol
FBI warns of armed protests across the country
Morale deteriorates among Capitol police after assault on Capitol
3rd House lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol lockdown
House impeaches Trump for historic second time
President Trump is the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. This time, there was Republican support. Nancy Cordes reports.
