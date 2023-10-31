House GOP's proposed Israel aid bill gets pushback from Democrats House Republicans released a $14.3 billion standalone bill Monday that would pay for aid to Israel by cutting funding to the IRS, teeing up a collision with the White House and Democratic-controlled Senate. Mr. Biden and Senate Democrats also want to pair aid for Israel with aid to Ukraine, which some House Republicans oppose. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has more on the funding fight in Congress and Robert Berger, a CBS News contributor, gives an update on the situation in Gaza.