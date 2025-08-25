House committee subpoenas Jeffrey Epstein's estate The Republican-led House Oversight Committee has issued a subpoena to the estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, requesting more than a dozen categories of documents. Lawmakers are also looking for entries within a book created by Epstein's associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, for his 50th birthday. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that President Trump had allegedly signed a letter in that book. The president denied the report and called it "fake" in a defamation lawsuit against the publication.