House censures Rep. Paul Gosar over anime video depicting him killing AOC, attacking President Biden The House voted Wednesday to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, a Republican from Arizona, for an anime video he tweeted showing him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, and attacking President Biden. Only two Republicans, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, joined Democrats in the vote. Nikole Killion reports.