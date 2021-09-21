"Hotel Rwanda" hero Paul Rusesabagina sentenced to 25 years in Rwanda on terrorism-related charges Paul Rusesabagina, the man who inspired the film "Hotel Rwanda," was found guilty on Monday of terrorism-related charges. Rusesabagina, who's a longtime critic of Rwandan President Paul Kagame, denied the charges against him and says they're an attempt to silence him. Rusesabagina's daughter, Anaise Kanimba, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the circumstances of her father's arrest and trial, and how the family plans to fight the conviction.