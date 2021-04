Hot new products to expect in 2016 From wearables to virtual reality, 2015 has seen an explosion of new technology and gadgets. In fact, a recent report said there have been 120 virtual reality-related deals, totaling $630 million in 2015. CNET senior editor Dan Ackerman joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss what we can expect from the tech world in 2016 and show some of the hottest new gadgets.