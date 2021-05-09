Live

"Horrific" attack leaves 4 dead in Troy, New York

Two women and two children, ages 5 and 11, were found dead in their basement apartment the day after Christmas. Police say no one is custody and they do not have a person of interest. WRGB-TV's Heather Kovar reports.
