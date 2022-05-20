Watch CBS News

Hope Chicago | Sunday on 60 Minutes

One-third of households on Chicago’s south side bring in less than $25,000 per year, making college tuition a distant dream. Sunday, Scott Pelley meets a person who will change that for 30,000 Chicago high school students—and their parents.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.