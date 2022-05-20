CBS News App
Newsletters
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Biden visits South Korea amid "real risk of some kind of provocation"
Trump pays contempt fine
S&P 500 enters bear market as inflation tightens grip
Winter storm warning in effect for Colorado
20 years after string of hospital deaths, ex-nurse charged with murder
Barnes & Noble pressured to restrict sales of most banned book
2 killed, 8 wounded in mass shooting outside a Chicago McDonald's
Searchers find missing hiker dead, his dog alive next to him
Central Park birder gets his own TV show
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Hope Chicago | Sunday on 60 Minutes
One-third of households on Chicago’s south side bring in less than $25,000 per year, making college tuition a distant dream. Sunday, Scott Pelley meets a person who will change that for 30,000 Chicago high school students—and their parents.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On