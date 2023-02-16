Watch CBS News

Honoring the legacy of Emmett Till and his mother

A Congressional Gold Medal posthumously awarded to Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie, will be on display at the National Museum of African American History and Culture near Till's casket. Scott MacFarlane shares more.
