Historic roller coasters you can you still ride Roller Coasters have been thrilling Americans since Coney Island opened The Switchback Railway in 1884. The coaster business boomed in the 1920s and since then, the ride has become an amusement park staple and a thrill seeker's favorite. The Atlantic's senior editor Derek Thompson joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to talk about some of the oldest roller coasters that are still in operation across the country.